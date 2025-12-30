Cleric warns insecurity crippling economy, deepening fear nationwide

Pastor Ben Eragbai, General Overseer of Divine Appointment Ministry International, has said insecurity remains a pervasive and critical challenge across Nigeria, posing a direct and imminent danger to citizens.

Eragbai, who spoke during a praise service at the church’s headquarters in Ajah, Lagos, noted that the worsening situation is affecting Nigerians nationwide.

The praise service is a yearly event organised by the church to appreciate God and offer thanksgiving for His mercy and grace from January to December.

He said Nigerians now live with daily anxiety on highways, farms and even in places of worship.

According to him, the threats are diverse, including terrorism, banditry, mass kidnappings, farmer-herder clashes and Boko Haram insurgency.

Narrating a personal experience, Eragbai said one of his employees fled his home state after his parents were killed in an attack.

“He is a talented boy whose tomorrow was cut short, with nobody to train him to achieve his goal. When I employed him, I discovered that he is intelligent, so I enrolled him in a computer school. He would have become another destitute in society if no one had acted,” he said.

The pastor added that persistent insecurity has crippled the economy, discouraged investors and could push millions into severe hunger by 2026 if urgent steps are not taken.

He expressed confidence that the measures being taken by President Bola Tinubu to address insecurity would yield positive results, saying the steps taken so far have proven “100 per cent right”.

“What we heard before was that these criminals were untouchable, and that gave Boko Haram and bandits opportunities to strike more. The president should continue the proactive approach to tackle insecurity and eliminate these criminals in their hideouts.

“The president should not relent in his efforts to return the nation to peace and prosperity.

“I will advise the presidency to build stronger intelligence networks and improve community relations to track fleeing terrorists and bandits. This will dismantle their networks and restore lasting peace across the nation, and we will continue to pray along with him,” he said.

Eragbai also called for a clear vision to help people work and earn a living, stressing that support should go beyond food aid to training and empowerment.

“Many widows have benefited from my trainings, and I help in training their children up to tertiary institutions, to the glory of God,” he said.

He further prophesied that although challenges lie ahead, the wicked would be defeated.

“Psalm 91 verse 7 says a thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand, but none shall come nigh thee,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to embrace God, continue to pray without ceasing and allow God to fight their battles.

During the event, rice, groundnut oil, garri and other items were distributed to elderly persons.