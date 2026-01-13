Concerns over perceived rift between Olubadan, Alaafin after handshake incident

An awkward moment involving two prominent traditional rulers in Oyo State played out yesterday during an interfaith gathering organised by the Oyo State Government, sparking widespread public debate and reactions across the state.

The incident occurred at the Secretariat Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly, where the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi AdewoluAkanmu Ladoja, were both in attendance.

An eyewitness said tension briefly filled the atmosphere when the Alaafin, in what appeared to be a gesture of courtesy, extended his hand to greet the Olubadan while seated. The Olubadan, however, did not reciprocate the gesture and proceeded to exchange pleasantries with the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, and other dignitaries before taking his seat.

The development reportedly created murmurs from attendees and has since generated intense reactions among residents and observers of Yoruba traditional institutions.

An Ibadan indigene who witnessed the incident expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that established customs and hierarchy among traditional rulers should be respected.

“There are long-standing traditions and protocols guiding interactions between monarchs. Such gestures should always reflect those sensitivities,” the source said.

The episode has since reignited public discourse on the hierarchy, customs, and relationships among traditional rulers in Oyo State. While some commentators fault the Alaafin’s action as inappropriate within traditional norms.

others have criticised the public nature of the perceived snub, describing it as unnecessary and potentially damaging to the image of the traditional institution.

Observers note that the incident has also revived discussions about lingering tensions among traditional authorities in the state, raising concerns about unity and mutual respect within the revered institution.

As of the time of filing this report, the governor, who was present at the event, has not issued any official comment on the matter.

Similarly, the Olubadan has declined to make a public statement, further fueling speculation and debate. Meanwhile, social media platforms have been awash with reactions, with culture enthusiasts, historians, and citizens expressing divergent views on the incident.

Amid the growing controversy, calls have emerged from various quarters urging calm, dialogue, and reconciliation between the two monarchs to safeguard the dignity and stability of Yoruba traditional governance.