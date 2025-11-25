Coolwealth Awards to recognise Alaafin, King Sunny Ade, Agbeluyi at 2026 ceremony

The organisers of the Coolwealth Awards have announced that the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akin Owoade I; music icon King Sunny Ade; and Ambassador Dr. Folasade Bosede Agbeluyi will be among the recipients of honours at the 9th edition of the ceremony scheduled for 11 January 2026 in Lagos.

The event, billed to take place at Azalea Hall, Ikoyi, will bring together personalities from leadership, culture, enterprise, entertainment and humanitarian work. According to the organisers, this year’s honours recognise individuals whose work reflects cultural relevance, national contribution and public impact.

Dr. Agbeluyi, Chief Executive of the Posh Group of Companies, is listed for three categories: Woman of the Year, Humanitarian Icon of the Year, and Skincare Brand of the Year for PoshGlow Skincare.

She was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the London Bridge Business School, United Kingdom.

Her foundation, the Folasade Olayinka Foundation, has supported widows, youth skills development and vulnerable communities, including the “Feeding for All” initiative launched in 2023.

Speaking at her doctorate conferment, she said, “From hunger to hardship, I’ve seen it all. That pain made me compassionate, not cold. Helping others is my purpose, not for performance.”

The ceremony will also spotlight traditional leadership with the honour to be conferred on the Alaafin of Oyo.

His role in sustaining Yoruba cultural heritage is expected to feature prominently at the event.

King Sunny Ade has been selected for his longstanding influence in the evolution and international recognition of African music. His contribution to cultural visibility and artistic continuity has earned him recognition across generations.

Past recipients of the Coolwealth Awards include Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and entertainers such as Jide Kosoko, Yemi Solade, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and Kenny Blaq