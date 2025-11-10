Ebonyi will provide aesthetically designed homes for families – Commissioner

Ebonyi State government announced over the weekend that one of the primary goals of Governor Francis Nwifuru‘s administration in the housing sector is to provide aesthetically designed homes that families can be proud of.

The State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Engr Francis Ori, gave this assurance during an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, highlighting that the two housing projects undertaken by the government to address the state’s housing deficit have reached advanced stages of completion.

Engr. Ori observed that these projects are visible and accessible, stating that once fully finished, residents of Ebonyi State will move into the newly constructed multi-billion naira housing estates before the year ends.

The commissioner highlighted several ongoing projects, including the Izzo-Amaeze Housing Estate, which will provide 140 three-bedroom bungalows for families displaced by communal conflicts in Ishielu Council.

Other projects included the Public and Civil Servants Housing Estate, a 140-unit development featuring four-bedroom duplexes, and the Nnodo Community Estate, which was designed to accommodate residents across various categories with three- to five-bedroom units.

“Most of the building has been completed up to 98 per cent. What is remaining are internal tiling, finishing of the infrastructure works, and road construction, which is being finalised before external painting to ensure uniform quality,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that the housing projects are tangible, safe, and durable, dismissing criticisms regarding design and construction quality.

“These estates have been built according to professional engineering standards, including raft foundations and reinforced columns,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Ori revealed plans for additional housing developments, including a 140-unit estate in the Centenary City area, scheduled to commence in the first quarter of next year.

He urged residents to exercise patience as the government finalises commissioning schedules, stressing that the housing initiatives form part of a broader strategy to meet the social housing needs of Ebonyi State.

In other news, Governor Nwifuru last month stated that the state was plunged into mourning upon learning of the demise of the pioneer Military Administrator of the state, Rtd. Navy Captain Walter Feghabo. According to him, the passing was a colossal loss to the nation.

The governor, in a statement in Abakaliki, said that Navy Captain Feghabo will forever be remembered as a man of vision, discipline, and uncommon patriotism who laid a solid socioeconomic and political foundation for Ebonyi State in its infancy.

“When Ebonyi State was created in 1996, Captain Feghabo took up the historic responsibility of giving direction, hope, and administrative structure to a fledgling state emerging from two parent states.

“With courage, foresight, hindsight and selflessness, he nurtured the dreams of our founding fathers and set the tone for the development trajectory we are building upon today.

“His commitment to public service, his humility in leadership, and his passion for national unity stand as enduring legacies that will continue to inspire generations of Ebonyians, including me,” he said.