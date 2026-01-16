Edo deputy governor warns against attempts to strain relationship with governor

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has cautioned individuals allegedly attempting to create discord between him and Governor Monday Okpebholo to redirect their efforts towards supporting the administration’s SHINE Agenda.

Idahosa said any move to weaken his relationship with the governor would fail, describing such attempts as futile.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists in Benin on Friday, the deputy governor described those behind the alleged plots as distractors who are uncomfortable with what he called the administration’s focus on practical governance.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to Governor Okpebholo, despite what he described as online smear campaigns targeting the government, the governor and other senior officials.

“It has come to my attention that certain individuals, unsettled by the unity between my boss, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and myself, have resorted to sponsoring false narratives online in a desperate attempt to sow seed of discord.

“Let it be clearly stated that their efforts will amount to nothing. As long as my boss, my senior brother, and I remain united, every of such plan is bound to fail.

“I, Dennis Osagbemwenrue Idahosa, stand solidly behind my boss like the Rock of Gibraltar. I stand where he stands, and I sit where he sits.

“Any attempt to divide us or weaken our team is dead on arrival. They are simply wasting their time,” he said.

Idahosa added that the Okpebholo-led administration remains focused on delivering its campaign promises to the people of Edo State, urging residents to remain steadfast in their support for the government.