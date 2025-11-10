EFCC declares Timipre Sylva wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Minister of Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, wanted.

In a satement on Monday, the anti-graft agency said Sylva is wanted in connection with an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257( Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Seven United States Dollars), being part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board( NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery.

The commission said on November 6, 2025, it secured a warrant for the arrest of the former Minister at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. The Order, granted by Justice D.I. Dipeolu, stated that, “an order is made issuing a warrant to the Applicant or any Officer of the Commission, Police or any law enforcement officer for the arrest of the Respondent for the purpose of bringing him before the Commission to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed.”

The EFCC urged anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact any of its Zonal Directorates across the country or the nearest Police Station and other relevant security agencies.

This is coming a few days after Sylva, through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Chief Julius Bokoru, denied being involved in a coup against President Bola Tinubu.

Bokoru, in a statement, said desperate and narcissistic politicians plotting to actualise their ambitions in 2027 were behind the rumour because of their perception of Sylva as their obstacle.

He said such evil politicians took their desperation to a sickening level in response to Sylva’s intimidating political presence and credibility, which had continued to expose their dark, self-serving ambitions.

Describing the former governor as an unrepentant and thoroughbred democrat, Bokoru said Sylva had shown unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

He recalled that Sylva recently mobilised the entire structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State to endorse President Tinubu at the APC Bayelsa expanded stakeholders’ meeting.

Bokoru, however, admitted that Sylva’s Abuja home was subjected to a raid by individuals believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters, saying they inflicted significant damage on the property.

He said the security operatives who raided Sylva’s house did not provide any reason for their action.

He confirmed that Sylva and his wife were already out of the country at the time of the raid.

Explaining their absence, Bokoru said Sylva was in the United Kingdom for a routine medical check and would soon be on his way to Malaysia to attend a professional conference.