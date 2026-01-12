Ex-Nigerian envoy in court over cybercrime charges

The Federal Government has filed a three-count criminal charge against a former Nigerian Ambassador to Zambia, Nwannebuike Ominyi Eze, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged cybercrime offences.

The amended charges, filed by the Federal Government in suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/654/ stem from alleged false and damaging statements published on Top Trends Nigeria Online Newspaper, Facebook and other social media platforms, said to have harmed the reputation of Chief Dr Emmanuel Ogai, a prominent Nigerian industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of Frontfield Group of Companies.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that on or about March 22, 2025, within the jurisdiction of the court, the defendants used computer networks to disseminate statements accusing Chief Ogai of colluding with officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to remove Ominyi’s name from the NYSC national database after the completion of the 2005 service year.

The Federal Government contends that the statements were false and made with knowledge that Ominyi did not complete a full-time academic programme at Ebonyi State University and was allegedly not qualified to participate in the compulsory NYSC scheme.

The prosecution further alleged that the publications were intended to cause harm, criminal intimidation, enmity, anxiety and hatred against Chief Ogai.

The offence is said to be punishable under Section 27(1)(a)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended).

There were also second and third counts. The defendants are expected to take their plea when the matter comes up for arraignment before the Federal High Court in Abuja.