FG charges newly decorated firemen on swift response to emergencies

The Controller of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Suleiman M. Anas, has urged newly promoted and decorated officers to respond swiftly to fire and other emergencies, demonstrating efficiency and professionalism.

The charge was given during the decoration of 733 officers who benefited from the 2025 senior promotion examination conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) over the weekend in Abuja.

Controller Anas said that as firemen, the officers must live up to expectations and uphold the constitutional mandate of the FFS. “With this additional morale booster, our response to fires and emergencies will be swifter,” he charged.

Expressing gratitude to the Controller General of the FFS, Samuel-Olumode Adeyemi, for his support, he added, “This is the highest number of beneficiaries of a promotion we have had since the inception of this Command.”

He emphasized that such promotions serve as a morale booster and enhance officers’ commitment to their duties.

Welcoming attendees, the Controller explained that the promotions included three Chief Superintendents elevated to Assistant Controllers, 36 Superintendents promoted to Chief Superintendents, and several others across various ranks.

Assuring the public of the service’s readiness, Anas urged residents of the FCT to promptly call the FFS emergency numbers in cases of fire outbreaks and other emergencies.

He reminded the promoted officers of their responsibilities, saying, “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Deputy Controller Abdulganiyu Momodu also congratulated the promoted officers and commended attendees. He said the event was, “One of those moments that we are thankful to God because we know that promotion comes from the Almighty.”

Momodu encouraged the promoted officers to view their new positions as an opportunity to enhance their service to the government and the community.