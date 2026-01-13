FG, Ogun begin final interviews for National Health Fellows 2.0

The Federal Government has commenced final interviews for young professionals in Ogun State selected to serve as National Health Fellows

The Federal Government has commenced final interviews for young professionals in Ogun State selected to serve as National Health Fellows representing the 20 local councils under the National Health Fellows 2.0 programme.

The exercise follows an earlier disclosure by the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Office of the Federal Ministry of Health that a total of 774 health fellows will be interviewed across states nationwide between January 12 and 16.

Speaking during the interview session held on Monday at the Ogun State Ministry of Health, Abeokuta, the SWAp Desk Officer in the state, Dr. Olamide Agunbiade, said the National Health Fellows initiative was conceived by the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare to provide opportunities for young Nigerians interested in public health to contribute meaningfully to health system strengthening.

Dr. Agunbiade explained that the programme is designed to equip unemployed and under-employed young Nigerians with foundational public health knowledge while enabling them to identify health challenges within their communities and proactively develop practical solutions.

He noted that successful fellows would undergo structured virtual and physical training on health systems strengthening, be attached to experienced mentors, and participate in hands-on engagements including fieldwork, technical meetings and other operational activities within the state health sector.

“Fellows from the first cohort played active roles in key state health interventions, including contributing to the development of the 2026 Annual Operational Plan, supporting the launch of the MAMII initiative and engaging technically with the Primary Healthcare Development Board, and I can confidently say that the initiative has largely achieved its objectives,” Dr. Agunbiade added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Odeda Local Government Area and Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State, Hon. Afolasade Adeyemo, commended the performance of the first cohort of fellows, particularly for their impact at the grassroots level, describing the initiative as a laudable Federal Government intervention that directly strengthens health delivery at the local level.

Hon. Adeyemo said the ongoing interview process was thorough, digitised and merit-driven, with panel members drawn from relevant sectors, adding that she was impressed by the quality and competence of candidates shortlisted for the final stage.

Reacting to the exercise, two shortlisted candidates, Oluwasegun Shotunde and Paulina Ademola, described the interview as rigorous but transparent, expressing optimism that the programme would enhance their skills and provide a platform to contribute to sustainable healthcare development in their respective communities.