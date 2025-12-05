FG sets December 20 payment deadline for road contractors owed N4tr

The Federal Government has assured road contractors that all outstanding payments will be cleared by December 20, 2025, following days of protests over delayed project financing.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the announcement on Thursday during the reopening of the Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State. He said President Bola Tinubu had acknowledged the backlog of debts and approved the formation of a special committee to verify and settle all pending claims.

Contractors under the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria had recently staged demonstrations at the Ministry of Finance, demanding payment for works completed in 2024. The association claimed that the government owed approximately N4 trillion, with N760 billion specifically pending despite assurances from the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

Responding to the protests, Umahi said, “Let me assure our contractors that Mr President yesterday (Wednesday), in fact, recognised that you have been owed and is setting up a committee to review all the debts. Please, there should be no more protests. You will be paid, Mr President has assured that you’ll be paid like the intervention we made on Maraba-Keffi. I know that two of the contractors have not been paid. But the President is aware, and efforts have been made, and before the 20th of December, you’ll be paid.”

Umahi disclosed that the Ministry of Works had invited the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to audit all ongoing and completed federal road projects across the country. He said the initiative was aimed at enhancing transparency and ensuring payments accurately reflect completed work.

“We have also sent the same list to EFCC. We are very transparent in what we are doing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

He also announced the introduction of an online platform to monitor project progress in real time, allowing citizens to track construction status and report concerns.

The minister highlighted the rapid reconstruction of the Keffi Flyover, which collapsed on July 4 after being struck by a truck, saying, “Within 24 hours of briefing him, Mr President released the money for this bridge. It’s unprecedented.” Technical officials confirmed that the flyover is now ready for public use, with safety systems installed to prevent further accidents.

Umahi defended the pace of work on the Abuja–Kano Road, citing modifications to the original contract design, completion of over 44 kilometres of concrete pavement, and a 12-kilometre solar-lit extension nearing completion. He reiterated the government’s commitment to quality and transparency, noting that a 2.5 per cent retention fee would be maintained until contractors meet full compliance.