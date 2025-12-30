Gombe boosts investors’ confidence, secures five new investments

Sequel to the growing investors’ confidence in Gombe State, the state says it has secured five notable investments across manufacturing, agribusiness, healthcare infrastructure, and food processing.

The Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency, Farouk Daudu, in a statement, attributed the development to sustained business-enabling reforms in the state.

He noted the new investments to include the establishment of paint manufacturing and sanitary ware facilities by Centre Point Real Estate Limited. In the area of agribusiness, Mazan Jiya Engineering Services has established a groundnut oil processing and poultry feed milling facility.

In healthcare-related investment, he said Salica Ventures Limited has established an oxygen generation plant, adding that in agricultural inputs, Pummis Group of Companies has commissioned a fertiliser blending and agrochemical processing plant to position the state as a regional hub for farm input production.

In addition, the Annur Rice Processing Plant has also been established to underscore the state’s growing relevance in Nigeria’s staple food economy.

The ES stated that the development marks a notable shift at the subnational level, where regulatory uncertainty, fragmented taxation, and challenges in land access have traditionally constrained private investment.

He stated that over the past three years, the state has participated in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme, which focuses on regulatory clarity, administrative efficiency, and structured investor support, rather than broad-based incentives.

Daudu noted that the reforms target critical issues that influence investment decisions, including approval delays, unpredictable enforcement, and weak post-investment engagement.

He stated that improvements have been recorded in business registration and licensing, tax administration, land access, and investor aftercare, adding that approval processes have been streamlined to reduce delays and discretionary bottlenecks, while tax administration has been rationalised to enhance transparency and predictability.

He added that land documentation processes have been accelerated and better aligned with investment facilitation, addressing one of the major barriers to industrial and agribusiness projects in the state.

In addition, he said small-claims courts, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and a structured investor aftercare function have been established to support investment retention.

He said that investors are making long-term commitments based on improved operating conditions in the state, adding that Gombe State’s investment appeal is increasingly defined by institutional consistency rather than high-risk incentives, and that sustained reforms could enable the state to convert early investment signals into durable and broad-based economic growth.