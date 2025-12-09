Governor Sule suspends illegal mining in Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to flushing out bandits and kidnappers who are carrying out illegal activities in the state.

The governor made the statement while briefing members of the State Executive Council on the ongoing efforts to address the state of insecurity and other activities in the state at Government House, Lafia.

According to him, the decision to go after unlicensed miners was a result of the unending insecurity in the country, which had persisted, and was in line with the Northern Governors Forum’s decision during its recent meeting in Kaduna state.

Governor Sule, therefore, during the meeting, the Northern Governors proposed a six-month ban on mining activities in the region due to a rise in kidnapping and banditry.

He said, “One of such decisions is actually the suspension of mining activities. A lot of people will say the improved revenue we have seen is from mining, so how come we’re suspending mining operations?

“No, we are suspending all licences. If the President agrees, then there will be verification so that we can find authentic miners rather than just having so many illegal miners all over the place.

“Because everywhere you have mining activity, a lot of bandits, kidnappers, find that place as a haven”.

Sule, who doubles as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, further stated that the 19 Northern Governors agreed to make a monthly contribution of N19 billion to a security fund to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in the region.

“And so the 19 governors will be contributing 19 billion every month for 12 months, because we had to take this fight on our own.

“We have to use the money, one, on the purchase of equipment that is necessary, including high-tech equipment that we are going to use in fighting insecurity. Secondly, for the engagement and actually, the employment of so many other youths that we have, who will be properly trained and then armed to support us, either in the form of vigilantes or hunters; that is part of the work that the money is going to do,” he said.

The governor also revealed that each state will provide an additional 100 million naira to lay the foundation for the forum’s Secretariat in Kaduna.

“That is the Northern State Governor’s Secretariat in Kaduna. So initially, we say we are going to give 100 million each this month, so we can put that together for clearing the land and laying the foundation. So, this is different from the N1 billion,” he added

Governor Sule used the occasion to appreciate the security agencies, traditional rulers, and all stakeholders in Nasarawa State for thinking outside the box and seeking solutions to tackle insecurity across the state.

“A lot of things are happening. In fact, today there is a combined forces arrangement in Nasarawa Local Government Area for what they consider clearing operation. We have been having a lot of kidnappings and things like that in some of those villages in Nasarawa. So they are going to carry out that entire operation by today. In fact, all of them are going to be there from today,” he explained.

Governor Sule announced that the state’s rice, named ‘NASACCO’, which is being produced and bagged in partnership with Silvex International, would be officially launched on December 17, 2025, in the state.

According to the governor, the state government is partnering with the company to buy rice paddy from the state-owned farm located in Jangwa and Agwatashi, the boundary between Awe and Obi local government areas, to process and market it.

He stated that the company would brand the processed rice as NASACCO Gold, and sell to consumers at a 10 per cent discount of the current market price of 50kg bag.

It will be noted that the state government had cultivated 3,300 hectares of the 10,000 hectares acquired land rice project in the areas and harvested 1.2 million bags during the 2025 farming season.