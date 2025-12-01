Group faults ADC’s position on Yakubu’s ambassador-designate nomination

The Network for Good Governance in Nigeria (NGGN) has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its claim that the nomination of former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, as an ambassador-designate “confirms” partisanship in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its representative, Comrade Hakeem Mafunnwa, the group said the allegation lacked foundation and conflicted with the ADC’s own previously stated position on Yakubu’s leadership of the electoral body.

The NGGN noted that the ADC had, in the past, publicly commended the INEC Chairman for what it described as principled conduct. It recalled that the party’s spokesperson had once praised Prof Yakubu for “standing on the right side of history” when INEC took decisions the party considered important for the protection of multi-party democracy.

The group argued that it was therefore inconsistent to now suggest that his integrity was compromised because he had been nominated for further national service after completing his statutory tenure.

According to the NGGN, Nigeria’s democratic history does not support the claim that post-tenure appointments undermine electoral neutrality. It cited instances in which former INEC Chairmen and senior electoral officials went on to serve in various government-related capacities without such appointments being interpreted as evidence of partisanship.

The group also maintained that Yakubu’s nomination was for a diplomatic posting, not a political role, and therefore did not involve party activity or partisan advocacy.

The statement further referenced global practice, noting that former heads of electoral commissions in countries such as Canada, India and South Africa frequently undertake international or state-endorsed assignments after their tenure.

In mature democracies, the group argued, such appointments are recognised as extensions of technical expertise rather than indicators of political alignment.

The NGGN stressed that an ambassadorial role constitutes a representational function of the state and not a partisan appointment. It maintained that Nigeria’s current diplomatic circumstances required individuals with substantial international exposure, institutional knowledge and experience engaging with global stakeholders.

The group said Prof Yakubu’s long-standing participation in international election missions and engagement with multilateral institutions made him a valuable asset for Nigeria’s foreign service.

The group also dismissed calls for the former INEC Chairman to reject the nomination, describing such appeals as unnecessary. It said institutional credibility is preserved when public officers complete their tenure, avoid political positions while in service, and uphold professional conduct thereafter.

The NGGN urged political actors to avoid statements that, in its view, risk undermining public confidence in national institutions. It added that disagreements should be grounded in evidence rather than shifting political sentiments.

According to the group, Prof Yakubu’s nomination aligns with established democratic norms and does not retroactively affect the integrity of the elections conducted under his leadership.

They called for national focus on strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic representation rather than fostering controversy over a constitutionally valid nomination.