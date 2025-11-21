Hearing-impaired persons seek recognition, empowerment, permanent secretariat

Hearing-impaired community under the auspices of the Deaf Supporters Development Initiative (DSDI), yesterday, called on Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu to support their members across the country by providing them with gainful employment.

The group formerly known as Deaf Business Men and Women In Nigeria (ODBMWIN) made the call in Lagos ahead of its seminar and symposium on Democracy, Disability and Development.

It also came ahead of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, on December 3, 2025, with the theme, ‘Fostering Disability Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress’.

President of DSDI, Afolabi Dahunsi, also appealed for funds for Secretariat Administrative costs, including the maintenance of office staff.

Other demands by the community, include regular updating and repairs of office computers, photocopy machines, laptops, printers, scanners, binding machines, fax machines, air conditioners, generating sets, television sets, office refrigeration and other equipment.

They also demanded the purchase of buses for mobility and transport investments, books for their library, land for the purpose of agricultural practices and providing employment opportunities for unemployed deaf and young school leavers.

Dahunsi said that while the group, founded in 1991, had been promoting and advancing the interests of the hearing-impaired and persons with disabilities, enhancing their human rights, empowerment, good governance and democracy, they lack a permanent home.

“We appeal for the acquisition of a permanent site and secretariat to be built and that the office will serve as a multipurpose centre fully equipped with human and material resources for training in vocational skills.”

He charged the President on the need to focus more on building a more secure, united and prosperous Nigeria.

“We believe that with our encouragement and support as he seeks re-election, he will do more to successfully pilot the affairs of our nation ship into a safe landing. We support President Tinubu and his administration, so we are appealing to him to continue to include disability in his administration’s policies.

“Put succinctly, our members have resolved to celebrate Y2025 IDPWD to showcase our loyalty, solidarity and support to the President. We believe in his sincerity as he addresses multifaceted problems bedevilling this our nation while we appreciate his administration’s efforts at repositioning and stabilising the economy for the much desired growth and development we have all been anticipating to take place. This is why we themed our event: ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: A Life Saving Intervention for the Deaf and Persons with Disabilities’,” he added.

The celebration, The Guardian gathered, will focus on positives from the government of the day. There will be speakers to dissect progress made under the present administration.

He added: “The major reason for our hosting this event is not about singing the praises of the present administration as some may see it. Rather, we have critical questions and suggestions to put across to the government too. While we all agree that a lot still needs to be done by the government, especially in integration and mainstreaming the deaf and other categories of persons with disabilities in governance and policies, we have been deliberate in creating enlightenment and educating society that there is ability in disability. For example, we appreciate the present administration for including sign language in our school’s curriculum to break communication barriers we have been experiencing. This is worthy of commendation.

“The deaf are very useful, loyal and committed members of the different political parties affiliations to which they belong, but it’s unfortunate that political parties continue to use and dump the deaf since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 because during the campaign and election period, deaf people are good citizens who always campaign and vote for their preferred candidates and after that, they will be forgotten. They are hardly rewarded with appointments.”