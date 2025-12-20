How to survive Detty December gridlock in Lagos

If you are not travelling this December and you are in Lagos, you might have to start thinking about how you will survive the ever-busy Lagos roads, gridlock, and how not to dirty your Detty December.

Lagos roads are expected to be congested, and the congestion has already begun, with traffic from dawn until late at night, usually fuelled by end-of-year travel, concerts, weddings, shopping, and a steady stream of visitors arriving for what has become globally known as Detty December.

For residents and visitors alike, surviving the gridlock has become as much a part of the festive season as music and fireworks; at least, knockouts are barred for now.

Lagos is Africa’s most populous city, and it currently struggles with chronic congestion.

During the Christmas period, that pressure intensifies. Government offices wind down, businesses rush to close accounts, and leisure activities multiply across districts such as Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikeja and Surulere.

The result is near-constant congestion on major corridors, including Ikorodu Road, the Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki-Epe Expressway and Oshodi routes.

While traffic authorities deploy additional officers and extend patrol hours during the season, the reality is that movement remains slow. For many Lagosians, survival is less about avoiding traffic altogether and more about managing it intelligently.

Timing is everything

One of the most reliable ways to cope with December congestion is to adjust travel times. Early mornings, particularly before 6:30 am, remain the least congested hours on most routes.

Late nights, after 10 pm, also offer relatively smoother movement, especially around entertainment districts once events have peaked.

Midday travel, once manageable, has become increasingly unreliable in December as shopping trips, rehearsals, office closures and logistics deliveries overlap.

Many residents now plan errands in clusters, combining multiple stops into a single journey to reduce repeated exposure to traffic. For festive outings, arriving early and leaving late often proves less stressful than navigating peak evening congestion.

Route awareness and flexibility

During Detty December, familiar routes can suddenly become unusable due to accidents, roadside trading, security checkpoints or spontaneous events.

Lagos traffic conditions can change within minutes, making flexibility essential. Many commuters rely on real-time navigation tools and radio traffic updates to monitor conditions and reroute when necessary.

However, experienced drivers caution against blindly following digital shortcuts, as diverted traffic can quickly clog residential streets when it overwhelms narrow roads.

Knowing alternative arterial routes and maintaining situational awareness often makes the difference between a two-hour delay and a manageable commute.

Public transport, when available, is also an option for some journeys. Now is the time to try the Blue Line rail service and regulated bus corridors. Mile two to Costain, for example, is readily available in Mile two, which is far better than waiting in a visible, frustrating gridlock.

Water transport, particularly along the Lagos Lagoon, sees increased use during the season, especially for movements between Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.

Mindset and preparation

Perhaps the most underrated survival tool is mental preparation. December traffic in Lagos is rarely quick, and frustration only worsens the experience.

Many commuters prepare for delays by carrying water, light snacks and fully charged mobile devices. Employers increasingly acknowledge seasonal congestion, allowing flexible closing times or remote work in the final weeks of the year.

For families and social groups, coordination helps reduce pressure. Carpooling to events, confirming venues’ parking arrangements in advance, and staggering arrival times can ease congestion around popular locations.

Despite the gridlock, Detty December remains a defining feature of Lagos life. The music, culture and economic activity it generates continue to draw crowds from across Nigeria and beyond.

For those navigating the roads, survival lies not in fighting the traffic but in planning around it, accepting that in Lagos at Christmas, movement is slow, but the season moves on regardless.

As a side note, rumour has it that there is a free train ride from Lagos to Ibadan. Once confirmed, an update will be shared, but in the meantime, do well to add it to your list of travel routes to avoid frustrating gridlocks.