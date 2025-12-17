Wizkid, Davido, Olamide perform as Detty December begins in Lagos

Nigerian music stars Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, David Adeleke, also called Davido, and Olamide Adedeji performed on Tuesday night during the ongoing Detty December festivities in Lagos, drawing attention as the three artistes appeared at the same event.

The performances took place at the GTCO End-of-Year Party in Lagos and marked one of the few occasions this festive season where Wizkid, Davido and Olamide featured at the same event.

The beachside gathering drew music lovers, celebrities and industry figures, with many describing the night as one of the notable moments of this year’s Detty December celebrations.

Wizkid was among the artistes who performed at the event, delivering several songs from his recently released Morayo album alongside some of his well-known records.

Videos from the event showed fans waving lights and phones during the performances, with the crowd responding loudly to each song.

Davido also performed at the event, entertaining fans with a selection of his popular tracks that drew sing-alongs and cheers from those gathered around the stage area.

Olamide equally took to the stage, drawing strong reactions from the audience as he performed songs that have remained staples at Lagos concerts, reinforcing his long-standing presence in the city’s music scene.

Clips shared on social media showed sustained excitement throughout the night, with many fans describing the performances as a highlight of the festive period.

Several celebrities were also spotted at the event, including rapper Falz, who was seen cheering from the front rows, while artistes exchanged greetings and warm embraces as they moved around the venue.

The GTCO Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, also drew attention during the event, as he was seen standing, smiling and raising his hands while Wizkid performed on stage.

Wizkid’s appearance followed his earlier announcement that he would headline a major Lagos concert later this month.

On Tuesday, December 2, he revealed on Instagram that he would return for a show titled GOAT: The Greatest of All Time Experience.

The concert is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Marina, Lagos.

Davido is also billed to headline a major concert on Christmas Day, while Olamide is expected to make appearances across different events during the festive period.

Last year, Lagos State authorities estimated that Detty December activities generated about $71.5 million in government revenue, including $44 million from the hotel sector alone.