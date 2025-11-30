If God raised me from nobody to Senate president, He can do it for us all – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has described himself as the highest-ranked Christian in government, attributing his political advancement to “the special grace of God” and urging Nigerians to remain committed to service in their faith communities.

Speaking on Saturday during the blessing and official opening of the Regina Coeli Parish Rectory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Senate President said his journey from obscurity to the nation’s number three position reflected divine favour. His remarks were issued in a statement from Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom.

“As the most ranked Christian in government, God has specially and graciously transformed and prepared me for the task ahead. I belong to all denominations, but I am lucky and happy to be a Catholic. Most people are in the church without knowing the power of the church,” he said.

Akpabio added that his elevation demonstrated what faith and dedication could achieve. “If God can raise me from a nobody to be the President of the Senate and by extension, the number three citizen of this great country, He can do it for us all, just position and prepare yourself for His blessings,” he said.

The Senate President also encouraged Nigerians to support church projects, noting that even modest contributions carry spiritual significance. “Anytime you contribute as little as 10 kobo to the construction of a church building project and it is completed and put to use, know that God has accepted your contributions. I am always excited to be part of the development of the church because nothing is too big for our God,” he added.

Akpabio announced plans to inaugurate a new worship centre within the National Assembly complex in Abuja, inviting Nigerians from across the country to participate. “In the next few weeks, I will happily invite Nigerians from all walks of life to join us in commissioning a befitting place of worship for our God,” he said.

At the Uyo event, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, Most Rev John Ayah, commended Akpabio and his wife, Dr Unoma Akpabio, for their support to the church, including hosting Catholic bishops nationwide in Ikot Ekpene in September. He advised the Senate President to disregard detractors, stating, “You are important and that is why they talk about you. It is expected because of your position in today’s Nigeria.”

Akpabio’s remarks come amid renewed attention on Senate unity following claims of attempted leadership plots. Two weeks ago, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele dismissed reports of efforts to impeach the Senate President, describing them as “unfounded” and capable of generating unnecessary tension. Bamidele’s statement followed disclosures by former Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, who said that previous attempts by some lawmakers to remove Akpabio had been unsuccessful, with key senators intervening to maintain stability.

Bamidele reiterated during plenary that there are no ongoing plans to remove the Senate President and urged lawmakers to prioritise cohesion over political manoeuvring.