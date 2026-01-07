IGP orders mobilisation of withdrawn VIP escorts, deploys DIG, 17 CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of a newly promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police and 17 Commissioners of Police to strategic departments, commands and formations nationwide.

The deployment, according to the Force Headquarters, is aimed at strengthening operational capacity, enhancing leadership and improving public safety and service delivery across the federation.

In a statement yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the postings followed recent promotions and were part of ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigeria Police Force.

Hundeyin said the newly promoted DIG, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, had been deployed to head the Force Intelligence Department.

He added that CP Aina Adesola was posted to the Delta State Police Command, CP Umar Mohammed Hajedia to Kebbi State Command, while CP Iyamah Daniel Edobor would take charge of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

Other postings include CP Osagie John Agans-Irabor as Commissioner of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, FCID Annexe, Lagos, and CP Johnson Ayodeji Babalola as Commissioner of Police, Special Enquiries Bureau, FCID, Abuja.

Also deployed are CP Adepegba K. Adetoye to the Marine Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Tabitha Bako as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Kaduna; and CP Umar Ali Fagge as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja.

Further appointments are CP Audu Garba Bosso as Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, FCID Annexe, Kaduna.