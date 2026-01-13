Kebbi reopens Maga school after abduction, deploys security operatives

The Kebbi State Government has announced the reopening of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, following the abduction and subsequent rescue of 24 schoolgirls from the institution.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Halima Bande, disclosed this on Tuesday during a briefing to journalists after a security meeting with principals and heads of schools in Birnin Kebbi.

The students were abducted in November last year and later rescued by security agencies.

They were presented to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House on November 25, 2025.

Bande said confidence had been restored among parents and students through counselling and the full deployment of security personnel to the school, paving the way for the resumption of academic activities.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to implementing all necessary security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to her, Governor Idris has directed that security awareness programmes be conducted for principals and school staff to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

She noted that similar sensitisation sessions had earlier been held in Zuru, Yauri, Jega, Bunza and Argungu, with the final session conducted in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The commissioner emphasised that principals, vice-principals, staff and students all have vital roles to play in maintaining school security.

“We must not allow our collective psyche for peaceful living to be taken away by bandits,” she said.

She explained that the meetings were aimed at ensuring the smooth running of schools through heightened security consciousness and the creation of a conducive learning environment.

Bande also urged school authorities to maintain good relationships with their host communities, describing them as critical stakeholders in the local security architecture.

She further advised principals to maintain regular contact with security agencies for professional guidance, stressing the need for proactive measures.

The commissioner commended Governor Idris for approving the deployment of security personnel to schools, noting that the move had boosted the confidence of teachers and students.

She also praised the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) for educating school principals on security awareness and proactive safety measures.