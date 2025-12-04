Kogi LG imposes curfew, restricts religious gatherings over insecurity

The authorities at Omala Local Council of Kogi State have declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in all the 11 wards that make up the area.

The exercise, which runs from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., took effect from December 2 and would subsist till further notice.

The Local Government Area (LGA) also declared a 24-hour security surveillance and patrol in the communities, with instructions for worshippers to restrict religious gatherings in view of the prevailing security situation across the federation.

The council chairman, Edibo Peter Mark, announced the curfew in a statement yesterday.

The Guardian reports that the prevailing insecurity in the council is not unconnected with security threats at the borders of the council area, and the need to check the influx of suspicious visitors, besides internal security threats arising from the contestation for elective positions in the wards following the sales of nomination forms for the next local government elections in the state.

The statement noted that the curfew was part of urgent security measures to safeguard lives and property across the council.

Mark, therefore, ordered that intensive stop-and-search operations be carried out at all border points, with Joint Task Force personnel fully deployed.

He said: “All public gatherings, including Moulud, Christian vigils, and similar programmes, are suspended.

“Festival fireworks have been banned, while Sunday services and mosque prayers must be conducted briefly and concluded swiftly.”

The chairman called on residents to comply with the executive order and cooperate with security agencies for the overall safety of the council area.