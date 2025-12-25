Makinde felicitates Christians, preaches love, harmony

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated Christians in the state and across the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, urging them to continue to live in love and harmony with one another and with their neighbours.

The governor made the call in a Christmas message released on Thursday and made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

According to Makinde, Christmas is a season of love, with the birth of Christ as the essence of the celebration, stressing that Christians must reflect this message by showing love to others and living in peace in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He also counselled residents of the state to remain vigilant during the Yuletide, noting that security is a shared responsibility between the government and the people.

The governor urged citizens to report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies through the Oyo State Citizen Emergency Number, 615, reiterating that the principle of “if you see something, say something” remains in force.

He said: “This is to wish our Christian brethren and, indeed, all residents of Oyo State and Nigeria a Merry Christmas.

“Christmas, as we all know, symbolises love as exemplified by the miraculous but humble birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. Thus, we must live the message and the essence of the festival.

“Let me also use the opportunity to charge residents of the state to be vigilant and observant as they go about merrying. As a government, we have been up to the task in terms of securing the state, but there is still a role for residents to play. This is why we always say that if you see something, say something, and your government will do something.

“The Oyo State Citizen Emergency Number 615 is active. Please call to report any emergency or suspicion of criminality, and our rapid response system will be activated to bring the situation under check.

“Once again, Merry Christmas!”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has congratulated its Grand Patron and Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

In a birthday message jointly signed by its Chairman, Akeem Abas, and Secretary, Temidayo Adu, the union described the governor as a visionary, people-centred and transformational leader.

The NUJ lauded Makinde for redefining governance in Oyo State through bold reforms, transparent leadership and a strong commitment to sustainable development across key sectors of the economy.

It noted that under his leadership, the state has recorded remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, security and agribusiness, with policies deliberately designed to improve the welfare of the people.

The union also commended the governor for his support for press freedom, capacity building and the media profession, stressing that his administration consistently recognises the media as a vital partner in democratic governance.

According to the NUJ, Makinde’s calm disposition, technocratic background and results-driven approach have earned him admiration beyond party lines, positioning Oyo State as a reference point for good governance in Nigeria.

The NUJ wished the governor continued good health, renewed strength and greater wisdom as he marks another year, praying that his years ahead be filled with more accomplishments in service to humanity and the people of Oyo State.