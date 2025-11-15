Nation-building: Experts chart path to impact-driven leadership

Experts have stressed the critical role of leadership in driving global relevance, sustainable development, and cross-sectoral progress through strategic positioning and capacity building.

They made this known at the third edition of Rooms and Roundtables: The Leaders’ Convening, held in Lagos, which brought together emerging leaders, professionals, and development advocates.

The 2025 edition of the convening built on its founding mission to create an inclusive platform for cross-sectoral learning and collaboration aimed at building systems that work effectively across Africa.

Founder and convener, Orifunke Lawal, in her opening remarks, said the initiative continues to reaffirm that Nigeria’s greatest asset is its people, particularly those committed to leading with integrity and vision.

“With every edition, our goal remains to create spaces where emerging leaders can learn, connect, and collaborate toward sustainable impact,” Lawal said.

She expressed gratitude to speakers, partners, and participants for their contributions, describing the event as a defining moment for impact-driven leadership in Nigeria.

The event featured six major sessions facilitated by seasoned professionals and thought leaders from diverse sectors. Programme Director at Ideation Hub Africa, Oluwatoyin Banjo, delivered a keynote fireside chat on expanding local leadership relevance to global impact through strategic positioning and capacity building.

CEO of One Thrive Africa, Tolulope Makinwa-Adeniyi, discussed redefining global citizenship and Africa’s transition from aid dependency to sustainable growth.

Governance and Public Sector Reforms Specialist, Oluwasegun Ojo, emphasised the importance of strengthening public systems through effective leadership, accountability, and policy reforms, while Development Economist and Policy Advisor, Juliet Ezumba, explored inclusive economic models that promote shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

Technology and Innovation Consultant, Favour Yusuf, spoke on leveraging digital tools and artificial intelligence to transform the workforce, enhance productivity, and foster innovation.

Management Consultant and People Optimisation Specialist, Akan Imoh, rounded off the discussions with insights on communicating leadership vision through authentic storytelling and strategic visibility.

The event was moderated by Zainab Aderounmu, whose professionalism and warmth ensured seamless transitions between sessions and engaging interactions throughout the day.