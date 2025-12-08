Navy flags off annual sea exercise ‘Eru Obodo’

The Nigerian Navy has flagged off its annual sea exercise tagged “Eru Obodo” – ‘Guardian of the Nation’, as part of wide efforts to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise, which is taking place outside Lagos waters and in the wider Gulf of Guinea, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the exercise underscored the strategic importance of the maritime environment.

Abbas said: “It is the highway for our commerce, the source of immense natural resources, and a vital zone for national security. Consequently, our ability to dominate these waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and deter any form of illegality is non-negotiable. Exercise Eru Obodo is designed to sharpen that ability to its finest edge.”

He said the 2025 exercise has been meticulously crafted to simulate complex, real-world scenarios and test the Nigerian Navy’s capabilities across a broad spectrum of naval warfare.

The Naval chief said this ranges from Fleet Manoeuvres and Advanced Gunnery to Anti-Piracy Operations, Illegal Oil Bunkering Interdiction, Search and Rescue, and Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS).

“We will practice inter-agency cooperation with key stakeholders and test our logistics and combat sustainability far from our bases,” he added.

He said that beyond the nation’s territorial waters, the Nigerian Navy remains a critical stabilising force in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Our efforts have significantly contributed to reducing piracy, safeguarding shipping routes, and enhancing maritime governance within the region.

“Let me emphasise that under the leadership and strategic guidance of the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Navy stands fully prepared to undertake any mission assigned to us.

“Our readiness, strengthened through exercises like this, ensures that we stand as a reliable guardian of both Nigeria’s maritime interests and the broader security architecture of the Gulf of Guinea.”

Abbas said the exercise was more than a routine drill, urging all participating ships, helicopters, special forces, and supporting units to see it as a battle practice.

He charged them to operate with tactical rigour, procedural precision, and uncompromising discipline and push their platforms and themselves to the limit, identify gaps, learn from every evolution, and build the muscle memory required for victory in a real confrontation.

“Safety must remain paramount throughout all operations,” he warned.

According to him, this exercise is a cornerstone of our operational calendar, a critical test of our readiness, and a bold declaration of our unwavering commitment to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He commended the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, the Exercise Planning Team, and all supporting staff for the detailed preparation that resulted in the event, saying that their professionalism is the foundation upon which the exercise will succeed.

“To the good people of Nigeria, particularly our host communities and those in our coastal areas, we reassure you of our dedication to protecting your environment. Exercises like Eru Obodo directly translate to a more secure Gulf of Guinea, safer waterways for fishermen and mariners, and a more stable environment for economic prosperity.”

He said his confidence in the fighting spirit and competence of the Nigerian Navy is total, urging them to execute their tasks with the courage, skill, and patriotism that define the service.

“To the Fleet: Set sail, guard the nation, the Gulf of Guinea Region, and make us proud.”