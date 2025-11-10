Navy rescues 10 from distressed vessel in Calabar

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 10 crew members, including one Cameroonian, one Equatorial Guinean, and eight Nigerians, from the distressed vessel MV SEMA III, which was en route to Calabar from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Naval Director of Information, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, noting that the rescue occurred on Friday, November 7, following a distress call received at about 2000 hours.

He said a naval gunboat equipped with a submersible pump was immediately deployed to the scene.

“On arrival, the team discovered the vessel was taking in water and promptly evacuated all occupants—one Cameroonian, one Equatorial Guinean, and eight Nigerians, who were later received, debriefed, and catered for at FOB IBAKA until Saturday, 8 November 2025.

“The Master of MV SEMA III expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for its timely intervention and exceptional professionalism,” Adams-Aliu said.

He added that the successful operation underscored the Navy’s renewed efforts under the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), to enhance maritime safety, protect critical national assets, and promote lawful economic activities within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The latest rescue comes just days after the Navy saved 11 passengers from a sinking boat along the Bonny River in Rivers State.

According to the Navy, “On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny rescued 11 passengers from a sinking speedboat along the Bonny River.

“The boat, which departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt en route Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island, developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State.

“The swift response of the Forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy.

“All rescued passengers, six males and five females, were safely taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police for reunification with their families.”

Meanwhile, the Navy said it has intensified anti-crude oil theft operations across the Niger Delta, deactivating multiple illegal refining sites in four different locations.

Personnel of Forward Operating Base Escravos deactivated two sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Additionally, the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team uncovered and deactivated an illegal refining camp containing three cooking ovens, six reservoirs, sacks, jerrycans, and dugout pits filled with stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil in the Bakana and Isaka areas of Rivers State.

Similarly, Forward Operating Base Bonny personnel dismantled an active illegal refining site at Eyamba Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, while Nigerian Navy Ship Delta personnel deactivated another site at Opumani Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.