NCS Port Harcourt II Command generates ₦731.2b in 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt II Command, has declared a revenue of ₦731.2 billion in 2025, a significant milestone surpassing its target of N700.01 billion.

This amount represents a 4.46 per cent increase over the projected target, following the command’s successful performance in exceeding its 2024 revenue goals.

Comptroller of the Command, Aliyu Alkali, while declaring revenue generation for 2025, said that the command’s performance was a result of commitment, dedication, and focus in the implementation of the Comptroller-General’s policies.

He pointed out that the use of the indigenous Unified Customs Management System, the B’ODOGWU platform, which facilitated faster cargo clearance, has positively impacted the agency’s revenue generation performance.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Customs Theophilus Duniya, Alkali said, “Strict adherence to standard operating procedures and maintaining high discipline among officers were crucial in this achievement.”

He equally acknowledged support from the Customs management, led by Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi, for providing an enabling environment for success.

“I appreciate the cooperation and synergy from our critical stakeholders who have contributed to our success story,” he added.

Comptroller Alkali praised the dedication and professionalism of the officers within the command, stating that “Their uncompromised posture and patriotism have shaped incredible milestones, including the interception of 75 containers with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N47.6 billion.”

Among seized containers, 30 were found to contain expired, illicit, and unregistered pharmaceutical products, while others violated various customs laws.

“These seizures will serve as a deterrent to those intending to violate existing laws,” the Comptroller noted.

He encouraged importers and Customs-licensed agents to make honest declarations, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to facilitating legitimate trade while enforcing customs regulations with integrity and professionalism.

In other news, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has uncovered cocaine weighing 25.5 kilogrammes onboard the Brazilian ship MV San Anthonio.

According to a statement released today by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Suleiman, the illicit drugs, packaged in 24 parcels/slabs, were hidden in five bags found aboard the ship during customs intelligence-led checks, which also resulted in the detention of the vessel.

The Customs Area Controller for the Apapa Port Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, said customs intelligence revealed that after the ship departed from Brazil, its country of origin, it made calls at ports in Honduras, Guatemala, and other locations suspected to be hubs for illicit drug trafficking.

Oshoba reiterated the NCS’s resolve in ensuring that only legitimate trade thrives at the Port of Apapa in Lagos, following a zero-compromise directive by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

“This seizure and detention of the ship should send a strong message of warning that should resonate with perpetrators of unlawful trade within our port system. Customs is strengthening its synergy with all sister government agencies, and no criminal or group of lawless persons can beat us here.

“As we approach the Yuletide season, we will not sacrifice national security and the economy on the altar of trade facilitation. All consignments exiting this port into our markets or warehouses must be duly examined, with the contents ascertained to be what was declared,” the CAC said.