Ndukuba, Mouka predict economic growth, caution on bad habits

Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has said that Nigeria will experience renewed growth and stability, amid opportunities and challenges in 2026.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s economic programmes would begin to yield tangible results in 2026, even as he described the year as one requiring divine wisdom and strategic guidance.

Speaking at a New Year service held at the Cathedral Church of Advent, Life Camp, Abuja, Ndukuba stated that 2026 would be a year of restoration, repositioning, and establishment for individuals, families, and the nation.

He noted that there would be economic improvement, adding that the policies and reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would begin to take full effect.

Ndukuba emphasised that human schemes and malicious plans would not succeed in the year ahead and urged Nigerians to embrace divine wisdom and strategic living in the face of global, national and personal challenges.

Also preaching yesterday on the New Year, the General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, called on Christians to change their old ways of life and put on a new life, which is in Christ Jesus.

He spoke yesterday, at the ongoing Mgbidi 2026 crusade, themed, “What God has determined shall be done,” at the Chosen International Secondary School Complex, Mgbidi, Imo State.

In his first message at the event, titled: “Change of old garment to new garment”, the cleric said it is not God’s will that his children continue in old nature of sin, rather, they should repent and do away with the past, assuring them that as long as they were born again, all blessings pronounced by God in Philippians 4:19, shall be theirs.

According to the General Overseer, filthy garments attract Satan and his cohorts, charging them to take away filthy garments and become born again and experience a new birth in Christ Jesus.

Muoka said: “That healing that you are looking for is God’s will for your life; employment, promotion, good health, success in your career and business; and your desire for children, among others, are God’s plan for you and your household. Therefore, it is never God’s will that you remain in your old nature of sin. Repent and accept Jesus Christ into your life, and you will see the wonders of God of Chosen in your life and family.”

Urging them to stop complaining about the presence of Satan and his agents in their lives, Muoka maintained that God had given them power over the devil and all principalities.