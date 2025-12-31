NECA faults ban on sachet alcohol

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has faulted the ban on alcohol sold in sachets and small bottles, warning that the policy could worsen smuggling and lead to job losses.

The Director-General of NECA, Mr Wale Smatt-Oyerinde, expressed the association’s position during a media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos, saying a blanket ban was not the appropriate solution to concerns surrounding the products.

He said such a measure could open more opportunities for smugglers, particularly given Nigeria’s more than 1,000 unmanned entry and exit points.

According to him, the ban poses serious risks to the economy, as it could result in the loss of jobs and investments across the value chain.

“Looking at the overall economic objectives, where do you throw the jobs that would be lost in that place?” he asked.

“Do we rather strengthen our institutions, strengthen our social institutions, the school system, or strengthen all the institutions that we need to strengthen, rather than create a blanket ban?

“We are not worried about the rate of unemployment. We’re not worried about the business investment that will be lost. We’re not worried about the consequences of the message we are communicating to other investors,” Smatt-Oyerinde said.

He added that banning sachet alcohol would also create additional challenges for law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the wider economy.

The NECA director-general therefore urged the government to engage more broadly with stakeholders, including business owners and consumers, to arrive at solutions that would be acceptable to all parties.

Smatt-Oyerinde noted that 2025 had been an eventful year for the association, marked by collaboration with several government agencies to improve the business environment.

He acknowledged that the economic reforms introduced by the current administration had contributed to macroeconomic stability in 2025.

He expressed optimism that the gains recorded would translate into improved microeconomic conditions for Nigerians in 2026.

Smatt-Oyerinde said NECA and organised labour would continue to deepen engagement to address gaps where disparities remained.

“We will consolidate on the foundation of fiscal industrialisation that already existed, and continue to engage the government in the context of an environment that will make this country much more profitable, not only for those in government, but also for Nigerians,” he said.