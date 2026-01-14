NFVCB classifies 1,185 films in 2025, warns defaulters

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced that a total of 1,185 films were approved and classified between January and December 2025, underscoring sustained growth and activity within Nigeria’s film industry.

According to the annual classification report, the films approved during the year spanned a wide range of genres and languages, reflecting both the vibrancy of local film production and the continued submission of foreign-language content for classification in Nigeria.

By comparison, the Board under its Executive Director, Dr Shaibu Huseini classified 1,088 films in 2024, indicating a consistently high level of industry engagement.

English-language films accounted for the highest number of approvals throughout the year, reaffirming their dominance in Nigeria’s film production landscape. Yoruba and Igbo films followed, while Hausa and other indigenous Nigerian language films appeared less frequently.

The report, however, noted a broader representation of indigenous languages such as Nupe, Berom, and Gbagyi particularly in September 2025, highlighting Nigeria’s cultural diversity. Foreign-language films, including those in Hindi, French, and Japanese, were also classified during the year.

In terms of audience classification, the data reveal a strong concentration of 15 and 18 ratings across all months, indicating that most films approved in 2025 were targeted at mature audiences. Family-friendly classifications such as G, PG, and 12A were comparatively fewer, suggesting limited production of children’s and general-audience content during the year.

Monthly analysis showed that May 2025 recorded the highest number of film approvals, with 173 titles classified. Overall trends for the year indicate a consistent dominance of English-language films in monthly approvals.

A clear majority of films classified under mature ratings (15 and 18); Growing, though still limited, inclusion of indigenous Nigerian languages beyond the major ones.

Commenting on the report, the NFVCB reiterated its commitment to encouraging greater diversity in film production, particularly increased investment in family-friendly content and wider use of Nigeria’s indigenous languages.

This aligns with the Executive Director’s ongoing emphasis on promoting cultural representation and inclusivity within the nation’s film industry.

The Board had in a bid to encourage more indigenous language films reduced the classification fees of indigenous language films outside of Igbo, Youruba and Hausa.

Director, Corporate Affairs, NFVCB, Ogbonna Onwumere, said: “The Board further affirmed that the 2025 classification figures demonstrate sustained momentum in Nigeria’s film sector and reaffirm the NFVCB’s role in ensuring responsible content classification while supporting industry growth.