NFVCB reaffirms commitment to religious sensitivity, responsible regulation

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has taken note of the concerns expressed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other members of the public in the media regarding the film titled A Very Dirty Christmas.

“Although the NFVCB has not received any formal communication from CAN, it wishes to sincerely acknowledge these concerns and to reassure the Christian community and the general public that the NFVCB holds religious sensitivity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as core considerations in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.

Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and the Board is mindful of the importance of ensuring that films exhibited in the country do not undermine religious harmony or offend deeply held beliefs,” it said in a statement issued in Abuja.

The NFVCB clarified that the “film was approved and classified after undergoing the established censorship and classification process, during which the Film Censorship Committee examined the work within its narrative and thematic context.

The approval of the title, it noted, was not intended to “disparage or trivialise the Christian faith or the significance of Christmas, but was considered as part of a fictional and creative expression.”

However, the board “recognises that public perception and reception are critical elements of effective regulation. In light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, the NFVCB has formally engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension,” the statement added.

The agency assured the public that it remained guided by the provisions of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act, including Section 39(1), which empowers the Film Censorship Committee to order the withdrawal of a film from exhibition for further review where such action is considered necessary in the interest of the public.