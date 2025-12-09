Nigeria army alone cannot defeat bandits — Sheikh Gumi

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said the Nigerian military cannot defeat bandit groups through force, arguing that dialogue remains the only path to resolving insecurity in the northwest and other regions.

In an interview with the BBC, Gumi stated that modern armies worldwide struggle against guerrilla fighters, and Nigeria is no exception.

“But even the military says that in dealing with this civil unrest and criminality, only 25% is kinetic action; the rest depends on the government, politics, and local communities. The military cannot do everything,” he said. “Where have you ever seen the military defeat guerrilla fighters? Nowhere.”

His comments come as President Bola Tinubu’s administration introduces sweeping security reforms, including changes in military leadership and a nationwide security emergency aimed at tackling violent groups responsible for kidnappings, extortion and rural attacks.

Addressing accusations of maintaining ties with bandit leaders, Gumi said he has had no contact with them since 2021, when the federal government formally designated the groups as terrorists. “I never went there alone,” he said.

“It was in 2021 when I was trying to see how we could bring them together. But unfortunately, the government at the time, the federal government, was not interested. They declared them terrorists, and since that time we have completely disengaged from all contact with them.”

Despite criticism that his advocacy emboldens armed groups, Gumi maintained that negotiation with non-state actors is a global practice. “When they say we don’t negotiate with terrorists, I don’t know where they got that from,” he said. “It is not in the Bible, it is not in the Quran. America had an office negotiating with the Taliban in Qatar. Everyone negotiates with outlaws if it will stop bloodshed.”

He described the armed groups as largely “Fulani herdsmen” engaged in what he called an “existential war” linked to threats to their traditional livelihoods of cattle rearing. “They want to exist. That is their life.

They know where to graze and how to care for their cattle,” he said, adding that the crisis has grown from farmer–herder tensions into widespread criminality.

Gumi has long faced public backlash for his engagements with bandits and for remarks such as his earlier claim that kidnapping schoolchildren is a “lesser evil” than killing soldiers.

Meanwhile, Gumi, in the same interview, also restated his view that the abduction of schoolchildren by armed groups constitutes a “lesser evil” than attacks on Nigerian soldiers, while emphasising that both acts are unacceptable.

“I think part of what I said then is correct and part of it wrong,” Gumi said, referring to his controversial 2021 statement.

“Saying kidnapping children is a lesser evil than killing soldiers, definitely it is lesser. But all of them are evil. All evils are not the same.”