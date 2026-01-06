17-year-old charged with murder after New Year’s Eve stabbing of Nigerian in London

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in south-east London on New Year’s Eve.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Youth Court later this week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The victim, John Temitope Onetufo from Deptford, was attacked on Grove Street at around 12:35 GMT on 31 December. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, attended the scene. Onetufo sustained a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene despite immediate medical attention.

The Met Police confirmed that two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident on 2 January. In addition to the 17-year-old, a 23-year-old man was also taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, who is leading the investigation, urged the public to provide any information that could assist in the case. “My team has worked relentlessly over recent days to pursue every line of enquiry, and I can confirm that two arrests have now been made in connection with this tragic incident. This is a significant development, but our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened,” she said.

Townsend also expressed condolences to Onetufo’s family and friends. “I want to extend my deepest sympathies to John’s family and friends. We remain committed to finding answers and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice,” she added.

The stabbing stresses ongoing concerns over knife-related violence in the United Kingdom, which has affected several members of the Nigerian community in recent years.

In August 2025, for instance, a 60-year-old Nigerian woman, Nkiru Chima, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her Romford apartment, a case also investigated by the Metropolitan Police following a distress report from the British Transport Police.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with relevant information about the Deptford stabbing to contact the Met.