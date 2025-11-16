Alleged N300m Gold Theft: Court slates January 19 for definite hearing

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Wuse Zone has adjourned to January 19 and 20, 2026, the hearing of a case involving alleged criminal conspiracy and theft of gold jewellery valued at N300 million.

The defendants in the suit are Rukhayat Usman Abbeyson, Lauretu Ahmed, and Sagir Ahmed, while the complainant in the matter is the Commissioner of Police.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme adjourned the matter for a definite hearing, noting that all parties must be fully prepared on the next adjourned dates.

During last Thursday’s proceedings, C.G. Okafor, holding the brief of Adama Musa, informed the court that Musa had prepared a witness but was unwell, while Ishaka Mudi Dikko, SAN, led other counsel for the defendants.

He apologised for the inconvenience and requested an adjournment, which was not opposed. The senior lawyer also asked that all proceedings be duly captured in the court’s record.

The defendants are alleged to have conspired and stolen gold jewellery belonging to Hajia Halima Suleiman on March 23, 2024, in Abuja.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and theft by the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the theft occurred at Hajia Halima Suleiman’s residence, No. 26 A, Etang Obuli Crescent, Jabi, FCT-Abuja.

Abbeyson, who worked as a personal assistant to Hajia Halima Suleiman, is accused of being the mastermind behind the theft. The charge alleges that she had access to the safe where the jewellery was kept and was the only person besides the owner who knew the combination to open it.

The list of exhibits includes statements from witnesses and the defendants, a compact disc containing voice notes and calls, bank account statements from Stanbic, Zenith, and Providus Banks, purchase receipts, photographs of the stolen jewellery and the safe, and printouts of chat messages.

In their statements, the defendants claim they are being falsely accused and deny any involvement in the theft.

The defendants had applied for Justice Nwosu-Iheme to recuse herself from the matter. The judge, however, declined, stating that the defendants were unable to prove that she was biased.

8 phone snatchers jailed

Eight persons arrested for snatching mobile phones on the Mile 2 pedestrian bridge in Lagos State have each been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

The arrests were confirmed by Tokunbo Wahab, State Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, who said the suspects were apprehended during a morning operation by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

The suspects—Anthony Osinachi, 21; Victor Onuoha, 45; Rowland Ede, 25; Daniel Chisom, 24; Emmanuel Chukwu, 35; Ogbonnaya Uchechi, 18; Godday Eke, 28; and Benjamin G., 30—were arraigned before the Magistrate Court at Bolade, Oshodi. All pleaded guilty and received identical six-month sentences.

“The eight miscreants arrested earlier today for snatching phones on the pedestrian bridge of Mile 2 Bridge were arraigned before the Magistrate Court, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment,” Wahab said. He commended LAGESC operatives for their swift response and urged residents to remain alert and report criminal activity.

The sentencing aligns with ongoing efforts by Lagos State authorities to tackle crime and maintain public order. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has intensified enforcement against environmental infractions, illegal occupation of public spaces, and the proliferation of criminal enclaves.

Earlier enforcement actions included the arrest of six suspected members of a “one-chance” syndicate operating under the Ijora Bridge corridor, part of a joint exercise targeting illegal garages, unauthorised shanties, and other criminal hideouts along Apapa Road and surrounding areas.