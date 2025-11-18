Army confirms death of officer assaulted during security duty in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of an officer deployed for internal security duties in the Imota area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, following an attack by a mentally unstable individual.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, the officer was attempting to calm a chaotic incident on November 16, 2025, when he was struck on the head with a heavy log.

Our correspondent gathered that fellow soldiers quickly subdued the attacker, recovered the officer’s weapon, and evacuated him to Ikorodu General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The fallen soldier, who served under the 81 Division, was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites, with the Acting Commanding Officer and other officers in attendance,” Lt. Col. Yahaya said, adding that the Division expressed deep condolences to the officer’s family and colleagues.

The Nigerian Army has launched a formal investigation into the incident, urging the public to remain vigilant, report unusual behaviours, and allow the inquiry to proceed without interference.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Police have arrested a suspected organ harvester and rescued four intended victims in Lafia, the state capital, authorities said on Tuesday.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Mohammed Jauro, disclosed that 40-year-old Maro Ebojoh was apprehended at Yahaya Sabo Motor Park, Bukan Sidi, while allegedly preparing to harvest the kidneys of four young men.

The intended victims, Umar Ahmed Barau, 25; Suleman Alhaji-Garba, 20; Williams Dadung, 32; and Stanley Ezekiel, 27, were reportedly lured with promises of N2 million each for their kidneys. The suspects had already made an initial deposit of N500,000 to entice the victims.

“The command detailed operatives to the facility where the organ harvest was to occur. The victims were placed on medical rest at a hotel to stabilize one individual’s blood pressure before further screening,” CP Jauro said.

He added that the victims were later sent to a medical facility in Abuja for assessment.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that he had previously procured a donor for another client two months ago, receiving N1 million while paying the victim N2.5 million.

In a separate operation, nine suspects were arrested for gang-related robberies in Mararaba and surrounding areas.

Their activities allegedly involved attacking residents at night, stealing mobile phones, and transferring funds from victims’ bank accounts before selling the devices. One of their attacks reportedly resulted in the death of a police officer’s son at Uke Karu.

CP Jauro urged the public to remain vigilant, warning against individuals masquerading as legitimate organ donors, particularly with the festive season approaching.

He noted that organ harvesting remains a growing menace in Nasarawa, often preying on poor youths who engage in menial jobs to survive.