Army rescues abducted woman in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have rescued a woman abducted by suspected criminals in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The rescue followed credible intelligence received on 13 December by troops stationed at Kufai Amadu regarding the abduction of a woman in Torikegha Village, Chanchanji Ward.

A statement made available to journalists in Jalingo on Sunday said the soldiers swiftly mobilised and advanced to the community after receiving the information.

Investigations revealed that the victim, Mrs Iloda Ayinba, a resident of Torikegha Village, was kidnapped on her way to her farm by suspected criminal elements believed to be herdsmen relocating from the area.

The statement said the troops immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation, tactically tracing the suspected kidnappers’ escape routes across the surrounding terrain, extending to the power line corridor between Benue and Taraba states.

“Overwhelmed by sustained military pressure, the kidnappers abandoned the victim in the bush and fled,” the statement said.

Mrs Ayinba was rescued unharmed and later handed over to village heads, amid expressions of gratitude from community members for the timely intervention of the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the development, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 OPWS, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Taraba State.

He said the Army would continue to sustain robust operations to ensure a peaceful and secure Yuletide season and enable farmers to carry out their activities without fear.

Uwa also urged members of the public to continue to support the military with timely and credible information, noting that such cooperation is vital to the success of ongoing security operations in the state.