Customs, NDLEA intercept 30.1kg of cocaine on Marshall Islands-flagged vessel

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area Command and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 30 slabs of cocaine weighing 30.1 kilogrammes, concealed aboard a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, MV Aruna.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Apapa Customs Command, Isah Sulaiman, the seizure occurred on January 2, 2026, at the Greenview Terminal within Apapa Port, Lagos.

According to the statement, the illicit substance was carefully hidden aboard the ship, underscoring the sophisticated tactics employed by smugglers attempting to exploit the nation’s busiest seaport.

The Customs Area Controller for Apapa Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, described the interception as a bold statement for 2026, reaffirming the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards illicit trade.

He said this latest bust marks the third major drug interception by the joint NCS-NDLEA team in recent weeks.

“Barely two weeks ago, the agencies seized 25.5 kg of cocaine hidden in five bags aboard another vessel based on intelligence.

Additionally, on December 12 2025, 1, 1,187kg of “Canadian Loud”, a premium and highly expensive strain of cannabis, packaged in 2, 374 parcels across 55 bags and concealed within imported vehicles in a 1 x 40 ft container,” he said.

He said that while criminal elements seek to outsmart Customs, the officers remain one step ahead, ensuring no smuggling attempt, whether disguised as import, export, or transit cargo, succeeds.

Oshoba commended the officers from both agencies for their vigilance and professionalism, adding that, in line with established protocols, the NDLEA has taken possession of the seized cocaine for further investigation and potential prosecution of those involved.

“This achievement reflects the strong inter-agency synergy between federal government entities and our commitment to intelligence-led- led enforcement,” he stated.

The Area Controller reiterated that the Apapa Port Command remains steadfast in its mandate to facilitate legitimate trade while safeguarding national security.