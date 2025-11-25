DSS, military tracked, pressured bandits to free 38 abducted Kwara churchgoers — Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday detailed how Nigeria’s security agencies deployed precision intelligence and coordinated engagement to secure the release of 38 abducted worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

Onanuga said operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military played decisive roles in the rescue operation, using real-time tracking and controlled communication to pressure the bandits into releasing their captives unharmed.

He explained that security agencies swiftly activated sophisticated tracking systems that enabled continuous monitoring of the kidnappers and their movements, providing the leverage needed to establish contact and negotiate from a position of strength.

“DSS and military operatives were deeply involved in the rescue of the 38 worshippers in Eruku,” Onanuga said.

“They made contact with the bandits to secure the release of the captives. Our security agencies have systems for tracking these criminals, which allow them to monitor developments in real time.

“They reached out to the kidnappers and demanded the release of the victims, and the bandits complied, fully aware of the consequences of defying government directives.”

He described the non-kinetic approach as deliberate, noting that storming the kidnappers’ hideout would have endangered the victims, who are often used as human shields.

According to him, “The priority was to ensure that all abductees were safely reunited with their families without triggering avoidable casualties.”

Onanuga added that security agencies remain on the trail of the perpetrators, while the military will determine the appropriate next steps to ensure they are brought to justice.

The victims were abducted from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku on November 18. Three days later, on November 21, DSS Director-General Adeola Ajayi briefed President Bola Tinubu on the broader security crisis unfolding nationwide.

By November 23, the President announced that all abductees had regained freedom.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, Onanuga reiterated that the success of the operation was driven by intelligence coordination between the DSS and the military.

He added that the bandits released the captives because they knew that “if they did not cooperate, they were going to be pummelled.”

“The security agencies have a way of contacting these people,” he said. “They know the consequences of not acquiescing to government demands. They know they could be pummelled.”

Onanuga maintained that a kinetic strike would have been counterproductive, as it risked “collateral damage” and potential loss of civilian lives.

He emphasised that the military will determine the “next line of action” as the search for the kidnappers continues.