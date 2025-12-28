Edo police arrest suspect for macheting returnee to death

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a suspect identified as Amadin William for allegedly killing a 43-year-old, Eghosa Osaikhuowuomwan, popularly known as Didi, in Oben community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

Osaikhuowuomwan, who reportedly resides abroad, was in his community to celebrate Christmas and the New Year when he was allegedly killed by the suspect.

The command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased went to attend a housewarming party in the community on 22 December 2025, and in the process excused himself to defecate, when the suspect trailed him with a machete and attacked him in the neck.

Ikoedem told The Guardian that the deceased bled in the process and was confirmed dead at the hospital, adding that the deceased’s younger sister, Endurance Efe, thereafter reported the incident to the police on 23 December 2025.

She stressed that after the incident was reported, the police began tracking the suspect, adding that he was eventually arrested in Benin City on 27 December 2025.

Ikoedem, who could not confirm if the deceased was an abroad returnee as claimed, noted:

“The matter was reported at the police station the next day by the deceased’s sister, and since then we have been tracking the suspect. He was arrested on 27 December 2025 in Benin City.”

The command’s spokesperson, while stating that the “suspect is currently in custody,” added that he is not the only one in custody. Two other persons were also arrested for arson.

“Following the incident, hoodlums suspected to be from the victim’s family set ablaze the house of the suspect’s father and the community banner, for which two suspects—Prince Nosa, aged 25, and Sunday Ogedegbe, aged 30—were arrested and are in custody for arson,” she said.