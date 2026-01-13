Expoma protest: Police deploy heavy security, arrests 52 suspects

Police said they have deployed heavy security in Ekpoma, Edo State, following unrest in the town, arresting 52 suspects accused of violent acts while dismissing claims on social media that peaceful protesters were targeted.

In a statement posted on X by the Edo State Police Command spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hudeyin, the police said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, personally supervised the deployment of security personnel in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

The operation involved joint efforts with the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Edo State Security Corps and local hunters.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Monday Agbonika has personally supervised heavy deployment of personnel in Ekpoma… to sustain public safety and tackle the issue of kidnapping and other criminal activities,” Hudeyin said.

Police said investigations showed that a peaceful protest in the town was disrupted by individuals who allegedly engaged in vandalism, looting and violence.

“Following investigations into the disruption of a peaceful protest in Ekpoma… a total of fifty-two (52) persons suspected to have participated in violent acts… were arrested,” the statement said.

According to the police, those arrested are suspected of offences including vandalism, assault occasioning harm, rioting, looting and cruelty to animals, acts which authorities said undermined public safety.

The suspects were also accused of forcibly entering the palace of the Enogie of Ekpoma, Anthony Ehizogie Abumere, where they allegedly assaulted the traditional ruler and his wife and damaged property.

Hudeyin said the police were responding to what he described as misinformation circulating online. “Contrary to claims circulating on social media, the Edo State Police Command guarantees that no peaceful protester was arrested,” he said, adding that demonstrators who remained peaceful were asked to return home. He said the suspects had since been arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The police reiterated their position that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, violence would not be tolerated. “The Commissioner of Police reiterates the Command’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of citizens to lawful and peaceful protest while maintaining zero tolerance for criminality,” the statement said.

The security update comes amid heightened political attention on the Ekpoma unrest. Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has described the incident as a coordinated riot rather than a peaceful protest, alleging that it was sponsored by a Nigerian living abroad. The state government has also denied claims that those arrested were students of Ambrose Alli University, saying the institution was closed at the time and that arrests were based on video evidence of violent acts.

Police urged residents to remain calm and rely on verified information, saying security agencies would continue operations to maintain peace and prevent further criminal activity across Edo State.