Foundation launched to promote education, community empowerment

CLMF 1, From L-R: Mr. Theophilus Musa, Managing Director, Bralewood Investments; Mr. Patrick Musa, Chair, Board of Trustees, CLM Foundation and Managing Director, Bonded Energy Power; Dr. Evelyn Atisele (Nee Musa), Schools Programs Processor, Saudi Aramco; and Mr. Roland Musa, Director, Carfel Schools, at the launch of the Caroline Lefishetu Musa (CLM) Foundation in Lagos recently.

The FAMILY of the late Mrs Caroline Lefishetu Musa has formally launched the Caroline Lefishetu Musa Foundation (CLM Foundation), a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving access to quality education and empowering underserved communities.

The foundation was unveiled at a well-attended ceremony that brought together family, friends, educators, community leaders, and partners committed to sustaining her lifelong passion for learning and service.

It featured heartfelt tributes, a reflective visual showcase, and a thought-provoking panel discussion, all of which illuminated Musa’s defining values, faith, discipline, resilience, excellence, generosity, and a deep love for humanity.

Speaking during the launch, members of the Musa family described the foundation as a continuation of the deceased’s lifelong mission to ensure that no child is denied the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed because of his or her circumstances.

Chairman of CLM Foundation, Patrick Ozoya Musa, paid tribute to his mother’s dedication to education and community upliftment.

The Guest of Honour, Abu Ikaghe, underscored the transformative power of education in his keynote address.

The departed was a teacher, entrepreneur, school proprietor, mother, and community builder who held firmly to the belief that education may be free, but learning is not.