Gospel artiste tasks LASG on compensation for victims of Amikanle demolition

A Gospel artiste, Testimony Jaga, has condemned the recent demolition of homes and shops around the Amikanle Command axis of Alimosho, urging the Lagos State government to clarify its intentions regarding the exercise and also compensate the victims.



Jaga, while speaking with newsmen during a zero interest loan empowerment programme he organised for widows in Lagos State, said residents had painfully accepted government’s explanation that the exercise was meant to save lives because the structures were built under power lines, but alleged that reports indicate that the reclaimed land was being allocated to new buyers.



He said that the development had triggered anger in the area, as many residents question whether public safety was indeed the true motive of the demolition.



Jaga, who describes himself as a leader of the street gospel movement, warned that the growing frustration of youths affected by the exercise, if left unaddressed, could degenerate into unrest.



He, therefore, urged the Lagos State government to address the issue, take responsibility where needed, and act with compassion to prevent further harm.



According to him, compensation is not only expected but also morally necessary, adding that if the land was being resold or repurposed, the community deserves a clear and honest communication.



Many residents, who spoke with journalists, described the demolition as harsh, destabilising and deeply unfair, lamenting that they became homeless overnight, while traders lost their entire stock and businesses without support.



A resident, Olabisi Osho, said she had lived in her home for 28 years before it was demolished. She, therefore, appealed to the government to show mercy and provide compensation.

Another victim, Elizabeth Oni, said her husband died from shock after learning their home was marked for demolition.



For Aliya Adejare, everything she owned disappeared in a single sweep. Ikotun Shola said her shop was destroyed, leaving her without goods or income to sustain her family.