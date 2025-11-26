Insecurity: Amotekun mounts surveillance on Ondo border towns, schools

• Nabs 34 suspects in one week, parades 16

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, yesterday, commenced 24-hour patrols of border communities across the state due to security breaches in other parts of the country.

The corps mobilised operatives to provide security and surveillance in schools with boarding facilities.

Personnel in border towns and the outskirts are on high alert.

Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, stated that “patrols have increased, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

He assured residents of their safety despite the rise in banditry in neighbouring states.

The commander revealed these measures during the parade of some suspects at the corps headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure.

Adeleye emphasised that Operation ‘Le Won Jade’ in the state resulted in the arrest of over 30 suspects, with 16 of them being paraded at the corps headquarters.

Ten suspects were arrested for breaking the law, three for kidnapping, and three for anti-grazing penalties.