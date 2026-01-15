Noise pollution tops 8,437 environmental complaints in Lagos in 2025

Dr Babatunde Ajayi ( right) with LASEPA official during noise pollution enforcement.

LASEPA plans to prioritise public health, install additional 90 air monitors

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi, revealed yesterday that noise pollution accounted for 3,300 of the 8,437 environmental complaints received in 2025.

He said many cases were resolved without sealing premises for infractions, but enforcement would be stricter in 2026.

Speaking on LASEPA’s activities in 2025 and its plans for 2026, Ajayi pledged to prioritise public health and protect the lives and livelihoods of Lagosians by managing chemicals and ensuring compliance.

“The agency has set up a mechanism to ensure compliance in managing chemicals in the state, since they are precursors to the drug problems we have around town.

“So, we are able to carry out monitoring activities around the Ojota chemical market, which is one of the biggest chemical markets in Lagos.

“First, this is to ensure that there are processes and guidelines in place so that every single person who handles these chemicals is registered.

“The essence of this is to insist that Lagos must be on top of chemical branding. Anyone involved in manufacturing products should not have access to chemicals without proper labelling,” he said.

He further said that 2025 was a significant year for LASEPA, as every department within the agency was involved in major activities.

He added that in 2026, the agency hopes to strengthen its enforcement activities and deepen collaboration.

According to him, the agency carried out 244 enforcement activities as part of efforts to drive change, noting that prioritising public health remains at the centre of its work.

He stated that for every one naira spent on environmental protection efforts, about N40 is saved that would otherwise have been spent on sickness or disease management.

Ajayi also said that about 25 per cent of diseases reported in health facilities are environmentally related.

He said LASEPA releases air quality data weekly from the 114 air monitors installed across different parts of Lagos.

He noted that the agency previously had fewer than 24 air monitors but hopes to have at least 200 installed across the state by the end of 2026.

He added that 60 air monitors are already on the ground awaiting installation.

As part of efforts to provide insights and data for critical stakeholders, he disclosed that the agency would publish a monthly summary of environmental data.

He also said that the agency conducted 1,637 laboratory tests in 2025 and hopes to build on that figure in 2026.