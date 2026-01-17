Oloka killing: Three arrested as Makinde compensates victims’ families

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday announced a compensation of N5 million each for the families of forest guards recently killed at the Old Oyo National Park.

The governor also approved scholarships up to university level for the children of the deceased guards.

Makinde disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Oloka Village in Oriire Local Government Area of Ogbomoso, where the incident occurred.

He further promised to rehabilitate the road linking Ikoyi-Ile to Oloka community under the Rural Access and Agricultural Market Project (RAAMP), improve telecommunication services, and provide boreholes and solar-powered street lights in the area.

The governor also assured residents of a sustained joint security operation to protect the community.

Makinde, who commiserated with the people of Oloka and the affected families, said his administration would strengthen the state’s security architecture to make the community safer.

He disclosed that he would write to military authorities in Abuja to request the establishment of a military base in Oloka to further enhance security.

While noting that security is a collective responsibility, the governor urged residents to always provide timely information to government and security agencies whenever they notice suspicious activities.

He also commended service commanders for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

Addressing the community, Makinde said: “I thank every one of you in Oloka and pray that we won’t experience such an event again. I want to say that whatever is expected of the government to do to ensure you are all safe and secure, we will do it.

“It is quite unfortunate, and I pray that God will uphold the families left behind by those who were killed.

“The reason I decided to come by myself is for me to see the environment and the challenges our security agencies might be facing. One of them is communication. I want to assure you that we will pay for telecommunication companies to come and install masts here.

“For the bandits and those causing problems here, we will ensure that you feel the presence of our fortified security from now on.

“For the families that lost their loved ones to the unfortunate incident, each of them will be given N5 million. They should send their representatives to us on Monday. For those who left children among the deceased, I will sign for scholarships for their children up to the university level.

“We are working very hard with our service commanders to ensure we put every necessary thing in place as touching clearance operations in the Old Oyo National Park. We will redouble our efforts.”

The governor later led the community in observing a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), disclosed that three key suspects involved in the killing of the five National Forest Guards have been arrested and are undergoing investigation.

He said: “Your Excellency has been briefed adequately on the nature of the incident, but as you have always done, Sir, you chose to come to see for yourself exactly what happened.

“As we are here today, I can tell you, Sir, that three key suspects directly involved in that incident have been arrested, and our security commanders are working on them.

“The security commanders will live up to Your Excellency’s words that bandits will not be given space to operate in Oyo State.”

Owoseni commended the governor for his support for security operatives and assured him that security agencies would continue to protect lives and property across the state.

Those on the governor’s entourage included the Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Hon. Mojeed Mogbonjubola; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Director-General of the Oyo State Mineral Development Agency, Hon. Abiodun Oni; service commanders and other top government officials.

Also present were the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran; other traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders.