PDP laments worsening insecurity, condemns Kebbi school attack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP stated that the “tragic incident further highlights the alarming rise in insecurity that has become the lived reality of the majority of Nigerians under the Tinubu-led APC administration, which has consistently preferred the politicization of governance over the protection of citizens.”

It asserts that, “When a government fails in its primary duty of safeguarding lives and property, it must accept responsibility and deal decisively with the issues, rather than act aloof or attempt to deflect from the core issues, as this administration has repeatedly done.”

The party commiserated with the parents of the abducted students, the family of the slain Vice Principal, as well as the staff, students, and management of the affected school, and the government of Kebbi State.

The party added that “Apart from this highly disturbing Maga School incident, other abductions have taken place in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano and Katsina in recent times and this is clearly not the hope (renewed and ‘unrenewed’) promised Nigerians.”

PDP, therefore, called on President Tinubu to devote urgent and sufficient attention to securing the lives and property of Nigerians so that this tragic cycle can finally come to an end.

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday kidnapped 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, GGCSS, Maga, Kebbi State, killing the principal in the process.

According to sources, the attackers killed the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting several schoolgirls.

Witnesses said the bandits operated without resistance and caused widespread panic, throwing the entire area into deep fear and mourning.

Makuku was reportedly shot while attempting to protect the students during the invasion. Maga, a community located in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state, has come under a series of attacks recently.

A resident of Maga, Aliyu Yakubu, said the bandits invaded the school around 5 am yesterday without any resistance. He said the school vice principal, Makuku, was shot while trying to protect the students during the attack.

“He was shot as he tried to protect his students from being taken by the bandits. It’s a great loss for the community and the school,” he said.