Peace deal with bandits yielding positive results in Katsina – Governor

Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Radda, has commended communities affected by insecurity for entering peace deals with bandits in the state, noting that the initiative has started to yield tangible results.

Governor Radda made the remarks during his visit to Batsari and Danmusa Local Government Areas as part of his ongoing tour of the state’s councils.

He said the peace agreements with bandits have led to significant improvements in security in areas previously plagued by violence.

To illustrate the progress, the governor on Friday morning traveled through the road that cuts through the once-dreaded Danburum Forest in Batsari.

The forest, previously notorious as a hideout for bandits where hundreds of lives were lost and countless people kidnapped for ransom, has reportedly become relatively peaceful, with farming and related activities gradually resuming.

During the visit, the governor’s convoy briefly stopped in the middle of the forest, where some passengers disembarked, trekked a short distance, and collected edible wild fruits.

A source in the convoy said some of the fruits were later given to the governor and other dignitaries, who ate them.

Governor Radda acknowledged that while the state is not entirely free from banditry, the peace deals have substantially improved security in affected communities.

He said, “We thank God the peace deal initiative organized by the communities is yielding a very positive result. I can say that in the last few days I have not received one single incident in the state from the security forces like I had been receiving.”

He also noted the financial impact of the peace initiative on the state’s resources. According to the governor, a government agency responsible for covering medical and related expenses for victims of banditry reported spending less than N2 million in November.

“Before now, the agency used to spend over 40 million a month to address some of the health bills of the victims,” he said. “But that figure has substantially improved in recent months.”

Governor Radda added that support for rescued kidnapping victims and families of those killed has greatly reduced. “We have not paid that amount of money for a very long time,” he said.

While acknowledging that security challenges persist, the governor said the state is making significant progress and called on religious leaders to continue praying for lasting peace to ensure the sustainability of the peace deals.