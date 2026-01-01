Photos: The Ipele Divisional Police Station attacked by the gunmen

Panic as suspected bandits attack Ondo community, raze police station on New Year’s Eve

Residents flee into bush during siege

Situation now under control but a tragic act – Police

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday night laid siege to Ipele community in the Owo Local Council Area of Ondo State, following an attack on the Divisional Police Station in the agrarian community.

With the suspected bandits numbering about 30, storming the community on New Year’s Eve around 10:00 p.m. with a barrage of sporadic gunshots and detonation of dynamite, the Divisional Police Station was set ablaze.

The attack came a few days after the Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, revealed that over 35 suspected terrorists fleeing from airstrikes in Sokoto State were apprehended in a forest in the state.

According to sources, the situation threw residents into panic, forcing many to flee their homes for safety into the forest.

The residents, who were stunned by the incident, stated that the gunmen, armed to the teeth, targeted the police facility with heavy firepower before eventually razing it.

According to an eyewitness, who craved anonymity, the bandits, who operated for a few hours in Rambo style, overpowered the security operatives.

“It was a terrorist attack. The attackers, numbering about 20, came into the Ipele community and began to shoot sporadically before attacking the Police Divisional Station in Ipele.

“It was a serious incident because many of us had to flee into the bush. The sounds from the attack were terrifying, and none of us could withstand it,” he said.

With the motive of the attack yet to be ascertained as of press time, other residents described the incident as terrifying, stating that such had never been witnessed.

Meanwhile, official confirmation of casualties in the attack has not been issued, as security agencies, including the police, DSS, and Amotekun Corps, among others, have since been deployed.

While confirming the situation, the state police command stated that the attackers set the station ablaze, leading to the destruction of the building and several exhibits.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Jimoh Abayomi, who disclosed that no life was lost in the attack, described the incident as a tragic act against the peace and security of the state and urged members of the public to remain calm, assuring them that the situation is firmly under control.

“The Command clarified that, contrary to reports circulating on social media, no church was attacked during the incident. According to preliminary reports, at about 9:41 p.m., a group of armed men numbering between 20 and 30 invaded the police station, firing assault rifles and deploying dynamite.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, and Police Mobile Force personnel to the area while the situation is under control. A coordinated manhunt for the attackers is currently underway,” the PPRO stated.