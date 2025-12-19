Police arrest notorious cult leader, serial rapist in Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have arrested an alleged leader of the notorious cult group known as the ‘Sai Mallam’ group and a suspected serial rapist accused of abusing dozens of young girls.

Briefing journalists on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, said the arrests were part of ongoing operations to restore peace and dismantle organised criminal groups terrorising communities across the state.

The CP said the Sai Mallam group has, in recent months, generated widespread fear in several parts of Sokoto through alleged fraud, intimidation, and fetish practices.

In November 2025, the police announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the Sai Mallam gang in the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested the group’s alleged leader and chief priest, Mohammed Mukhtar, popularly known as Sai Mallam.

A search of his residence, which reportedly also served as a shrine, led to the recovery of fetish materials, banners bearing the group’s name, and other items allegedly used to hypnotise victims.

CP Musa said his arrest marks a significant breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle this dangerous group completely.

He added that investigations were ongoing to track down other members.

The CP expressed concern that most members of the cult were youths aged between 19 and 30, describing the trend as disturbing.

In a separate operation, the command also confirmed the arrest of a suspected serial rapist, Annas Sani, of the Gidan Igwai area of Sokoto, over allegations of conspiracy, abduction, impersonation, and rape.

Police said the suspect was arrested on December 9, 2025, following a report involving the abduction and sexual assault of two teenage girls aged 17 and 18.

During interrogation, the police said the suspect confessed to committing these crimes with the assistance of three accomplices who are currently at large.

The suspects allegedly operated under the guise of an organisation known as the Sokoto State Masterpiece Brigade, using it to lure unsuspecting girls to an office near Gidan Igwai, where victims were intimidated and abused.

Police said at least 28 victims have so far been identified, adding that some of the affected girls were traumatised and fled their homes out of fear.

Items recovered during the operation include a camouflage-style uniform allegedly used to intimidate victims and an identification card bearing the suspect’s name.

The Police assured residents that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and urged members of the public to provide useful information.