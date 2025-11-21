Police dismiss reports of kidnapped pupils in Rukubi, Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has debunked a report circulating across social media platforms alleging the kidnap of pupils of St. Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, in a statement stated unequivocally that the report is false and does not reflect the true state of affairs.

“An unverified report filtered in alleging that two pupils of St. Peter’s Academy were abducted while engaging in sporting activities on the school field. In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, promptly deployed a combined team of police operatives and military personnel stationed within the general area to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pupils had sighted some hunters carrying Dane guns and, out of fear, fled, mistaking them for kidnappers. The area was thoroughly combed, and normalcy was immediately restored. The proprietor of the school was also interviewed and confirmed to the operatives that the alarm raised was a false one. The general area continues to be closely monitored to forestall any breach of security.

“The Command therefore urges members of the public to disregard the circulating report as mere rumour, unworthy of publication as factual news. Journalists and media outlets are further advised to always verify information before publication in order to avoid misleading the public,” Nansel stated.

The Guardian reports that Nigeria is currently witnessing a troubling escalation in the kidnapping of schoolchildren, particularly in its northern regions, where armed bandits regularly target boarding schools. On November 17, 2025, gunmen stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State.

The attackers, who arrived on motorcycles in the pre-dawn hours, exchanged fire with security forces before breaching the school’s perimeter and abducting 25 female students from their dormitory. During the assault, the school’s vice-principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, was shot and killed.

Barely days later, a second incident occurred in Niger State. Armed men invaded St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, abducting pupils, students, and teachers. The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora confirmed that the attackers forced their way into the school between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., firing on security personnel and taking away several individuals. The state government expressed particular concern because intelligence warnings had already flagged the region as high-risk