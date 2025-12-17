Ruling house associated with KWAM 1, Fidipote, moves to claim Awujale throne

Says Fusengbuwa forfeited right to stool after missing deadline

The Fidipote Ruling House of Ijebu Ode has formally written to the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area and the Ogun State Government, asserting its entitlement to present candidates for the vacant Awujale stool.

The letter, co-signed by the Head and Secretary of the ruling house, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo and Omooba Tunde Aderibigbe, claims that the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, initially entitled to submit candidates, failed to do so within the statutory period under the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021, and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959.

The Fidipote family stated, “We respectfully refer to your letter dated December 2, 2025, with Reference No 10LG584/0/29, wherein the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was formally notified and invited to present candidate(s) for the vacant stool of Awujale in accordance with Section 16(1)(a) and (b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021.

“Take notice as follows: Section 161(b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021 mandatorily provides that a ruling house so entitled shall submit the name(s) of its candidate(s) not later than fourteen (14) days after the announcement by the Secretary af the competent council.

“2. The said statutory period of fourteen (14) days lapsed on 16th December. 2025, without the submission of any candidate(s) by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, to the best of our knowledge.

“3. By virtue of Section 16(1)(c) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021, where the ruling house first entitled fails to submit candidate(s) within the prescribed time, the next ruling house entitled under the order of rotation contained in the Declaration becomes legally entitled to present candidate(s).

“4. Under the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959, the next ruling house, entitled after the Fusengwa Ruling House, is the Fidipote Ruling House.”

The letter invites the Secretary of the Local Government, or an authorised representative, to attend the Fidipote family’s general meeting on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Fidipote Royal Hall, 12 Fusigboye Street, Idewon Quarters, Ijebu Ode, at 10 am. The meeting will include the formal expression of interest by aspiring candidates, screening by eligible family members, and voting to select candidates for submission to the kingmakers.

The Fidipote family assured authorities that the process would be conducted “peacefully, transparently and strictly in line with the law, established customary practices and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959.” Copies of the correspondence were sent to Governor Dapo Abiodun and other relevant officials.

The ruling house is historically associated with veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, who also held the title of Olori Omo-Oba Ijebuland conferred by the late Oba Sikiru Adetona in 2023.