Sokoto police arrest suspected cultists, uncover WhatsApp recruitment channel

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of the notorious “Sai Malam” cult group, believed to be behind rising criminal activities in parts of the state.

The suspects, including the alleged gang leader Usman Shu’aibu, were apprehended on Friday during an intelligence-led operation executed by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, the suspects confessed to being initiated into the group through a private WhatsApp platform called Red Chamber.

The police noted that further investigation discovered the social media channel was created to recruit unsuspecting youths into criminal activities.

These, according to the statement, include ritual practices, the pursuit of supposed demonic powers, acts of homosexuality, and violent thuggery.

The police warned parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities closely, noting that criminal groups are increasingly exploiting digital platforms to lure vulnerable youths.

Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, said the arrests respond directly to public concerns about the group’s operations, adding that efforts are ongoing to track other fleeing members.

He assured residents of the command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven policing and safeguarding lives and property across the state.

In other news, two persons suspected to be hoodlums have been arrested by the operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, identified as Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32, allegedly attacked the police inspector during an altercation at Oke-Arata within Arakale axis.

The killing of the police officer came a few days after a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was stabbed to death by a mentally unstable man in Oba-Ile area of Akure.

According to sources, after the inspector, who was recently transferred from the Anti-Cultism Unit to B-Division, was stabbed, the area was thrown into a state of panic as residents and traders hurriedly fled.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the officer was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response.

“Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident. They include Shina Jacob ‘m’ aged 25 years and Felix Olalekan ‘m’ aged 32 years.

“The injured officer was also rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, the police inspector sadly passed away while receiving treatment. The follow-up operation conducted last night formed part of the Command’s sustained and strategic efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breaches of public safety,” Ayanlade stated.”